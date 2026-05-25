Four more arrested in Nikhil Hadapa Murder case, total arrests reach 16

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Rayagada: In a major breakthrough in the Nikhil Hadapa murder case, Rayagada Police has arrested four more accused persons, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 16.

The development was confirmed through an official press release issued by the district police.

The murder took place on May 9 at Indira Colony in Rayagada, where Nikhil Hadapa was allegedly shot dead. Earlier, police had arrested 12 accused persons and forwarded them to court.

With the latest arrests, investigators claim to have nabbed key conspirators linked to the murder.

According to police, four absconding accused were tracked down and arrested from different locations outside Odisha after an extensive manhunt.

The arrested persons have been identified as Chintu alias Debashish Vibhor, Pawan Kalpa and Sagar Kalpa, who were apprehended from Karnataka. Police teams reportedly chased the suspects from Visakhapatnam to Goa and finally to Hubballi in Karnataka before successfully arresting them.

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Another accused, Ajay Devarapalli, was arrested from Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh during a separate operation.

Police sources said multiple special teams had been formed to trace the absconding accused, as several suspects had fled to different parts of the country after the murder.

Following continuous raids and surveillance operations, the teams managed to arrest the accused persons.

The arrested individuals are being brought to Rayagada under necessary remand procedures for further investigation.

The sensational murder case had created panic in the area after Nikhil Hadapa was allegedly gunned down in broad daylight at Indira Nagar on May 9. No reaction from the accused or their representatives has been received so far.