Four minor girls missing from child care institution in Balasore, families allege trafficking

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Balasore: A major controversy has erupted in Odisha’s Balasore district after four minor girls reportedly went missing from a child care institution under Remuna police limits.

Family members of the girls have alleged that the minors went missing from Marillac Seva Sadan, a child care institution, on Thursday night raising serious concerns over the safety and monitoring of children housed at such centres. They claimed that the institution may have sold the girls.

Sources said the girls had earlier been rescued in different cases and were lodged at the institution under the supervision of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). One of the missing girls belongs to the Chandaneswar area under Bhogarai block in the district and had reportedly been shifted to the institution after being rescued by the CWC.

Family members alleged that the institution informed guardians about the disappearance of the girls but failed to lodge a complaint with the police immediately. This has triggered suspicion among the families, who have accused the institution of possibly trafficking or selling the minors.

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The families also claimed that the institution had not been extending proper support or cooperation to them regarding the children’s welfare and whereabouts.

The incident has sparked outrage, with family members questioning why the management of the institution did not report such a sensitive matter to the police at the earliest.

However, no official reaction has yet been received from the District Child Protection Officer or the concerned authorities of the child care institution over the allegations.