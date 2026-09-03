Four labourers sustain critical burns in major fire at Ethanol Plant in Nayagarh

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Nayagarh: Four labourers suffered severe burn injuries after a major fire broke out at an under-construction plant in Gateri under Nuagaon police limits in Nayagarh district.

The injured have been identified as Dilip Nayak, Sarat Sahu, Bibhuti Pradhan and Braja Kishore Pradhan.

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As per preliminary information, the incident took place while boiler testing was underway in one of the units of the plant, leaving the four workers badly injured.

The injured workers suffered 50 per cent burns. They were rushed to Nayagarh District Headquarters Hospital, where doctors treated them for extensive and immediately shifted to a Bhubaneswar-based hospital for advanced medical care.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.