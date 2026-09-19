Four killed in separate road accidents in Sundargarh, Boudh

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Bhubaneswar: Two separate road accidents in Sundargarh and Boudh districts have claimed four lives.

In Sabdega, Sundargarh, a road accident reportedly claimed the lives of a father, his son and grandson.

The three victims succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment. Further details about the circumstances of the crash are awaited.

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In another accident in Boudh, a goods-laden truck reportedly ran over a motorcycle at Stadium Chhak in the town.

The motorcyclist died on the spot. The deceased was identified as Lakshman Mahar, a resident of Shyamsundarpur.

Police are investigating both incidents, and further details are awaited.