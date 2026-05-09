Four injured in sword attack over narcotics dealings in Bhubaneswar

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Bhubaneswar: In a Blatant display of violence, narcotics dealers reportedly started attacking some people with a sword and beer bottles in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Saturday. At least four people were injured due to the sword attack.

The incident reportedly took place in Kedara Palli slum area under capital police jurisdiction in Bhubaneswar.

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According to sources, the whole incident was captured in the nearby CCTV. A compalint was filed against the attackers at the capital police station. On the basis of the CCTV footage, police has started investigating the case and is trying to locate the attackers.

As per preliminary investigation report, the attack was carried out over narcotics dealings.