Four including couple killed, 3 critical in road accidents in Odisha

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Baripada: As many as four persons including a couple were killed while three persons sustained critical injuries following separate road accidents in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district today.

In the first such incident, a couple who are said to be the residents of Pantho village under Jashipur police station limits died on the spot after a Scorpio vehicle had a head-on collision with their motorcycle on National Highway-220 near Bamansal under Karanjia police station limits.

It is said that the Scorpio, in which six persons were travelling, overturned after one of its tyres burst due to which the driver of the four-wheeler lost control and collided with the motorcycle on which the couple was returning home after a medical check-up at Karanjia Medical.

On being informed, Karanjia police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. They also sent the bodies for postmortem.

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Likewise, two persons namely Sanjay Kumar Bal and Nilamani Sahu died after the car in which they were traveling collided head-on with a passenger bus named ‘Prashanti’ near Kadadiha area under Karanjia police station limits of the district.

One Prakash Kumar Bal Samant, who driving the car, sustained critical injuries following the tragic accident. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment but later he was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Baripada after his health condition deteriorated.

Meanwhile, Karanjia police seized both the car and passenger bus and launched a probe into the matter. The bodies of Sanjay Kumar Bal and Nilamani Sahu were also sent for autopsy.