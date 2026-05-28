Four cybercriminals arrested for duping people by using APK files

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Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Cyber Police has arrested four cybercriminals on charges of duping several people by sending APK files, informed Bhubaneswar Cyber Police Station ACP Suchismita Das.

According to Das, the Cyber Police under the leadership of Inspector Om Prakash Mohanty and SI Subhashree Nayak conducted investigation after receiving number of complaints of online fraud.

She further said that the team as part of probe conducted search operations in West Bengal and Jharkhand and arrested four accused persons for their involvement in three separate cases – investment fraud of Rs 26 lakh (Case 169/24), RTO-related fraud of Rs 7 lakh (Case 171/2025) and Rs 40 lakh scam carried out through unauthorized APK files.

One of the arrested persons are said to be the son of a Jharkhand police personnel. Mobile, laptop, online chat and digital evidence have been seized from the possessions of the accused persons.

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While speaking about their modus operandi, the Cyber Police Station ACP informed that the arrested persons were initially luring people by promising crores of rupees in Initial Public Offering (IPO) Investment. Later, they used to send fake RTO invoice APK file through WhatsApp and Telegram groups and attain the banking details and OTPs from people’s phone as soon as they click on the links.

Subsequently, the fraudsters used to loot lakhs of rupees from the victims’ bank account and later transferred the money to mule accounts.

While the malicious APK was being created by an app named Protect Bot, the accused were earning thousands of rupees for each download. Surprisingly, 10 to 40 people used to fall into this trap every day. Even a retired government employee is also said to have lost over Rs 26 lakh in the name of IPO Investment.

Meanwhile, the Cyber ​​​​police have advised people not to click on any such unknown APK files or links and report in case receive such suspicious links.