Four criminals arrested with pistol in Brahmapur

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Brahmapur: In a major breakthrough, Gosani Nuagaon police in Brahmapur City arrested as many as four criminal and recovered a pistol from their possessions on Tuesday.

The four criminals, who have been identified as Kailash Mohanty, Chandrasekhar Dash, Shitun Sahu, and Debashish Patra, were arrested following a raid on a rented house.

During the raid, police also recovered a pistol, four bikes and cash to the tune of Rs 66,000 from them.

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Following their arrest, all the accused persons were sent to the hospital for medical examinations and subsequently forwarded to the court after completion of all legal procedures.

Police also have initiated an investigation to find out answers to various questions like where they got the pistol from, whether it was licensed or not and for what purpose they had kept it with them.

It is to be noted here that the Brahmapur Police has intensified patrolling and raids to rid the city of criminals ahead of the festive season.