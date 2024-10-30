Four convicted in a day in Odisha vigilance cases

Bhubaneswar: As many as four functionaries have been convicted in a day in Odisha vigilance cases which includes 3 traps and 1 Disproportionate Assets (DA).

According to reports, Laxmibai Guru, the former CDPO (retired), ICDS, Lanjigarh in Kalahandi district, who was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 PC Act,1988 for demanding and taking bribe of Rs 20,000 from a complainant for preparation of pending bills towards payment for supply of Chhatua, was convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhawanipatna, and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 4 years and fine of Rs 20,000.

Further, the convict was sent to jail custody to serve her sentence.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of his pension following her conviction.

Likewise, Arjun Chandra Sahu, the former Vital Statistical Clerk (Retired), Gudibandha PHC in Angul district, who was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 PC Act,1988 for demanding and taking bribe from a complainant for issuance of birth certificate of his son, was convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Angul, and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and fine.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Arjun following his conviction.

Similarly, Nrusingha Charan Tripathy, the former Revenue Inspector (Retired), Bonai Tahasil in Sundargarh district, who was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) of PC Act, 1988 for possessing disproportionate assets (DA), was convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Sundargarh and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and to pay fine of Rs 1,00,000.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of his pension following his conviction.

Former I/c Senior Clerk (Retired), Thakurmunda C.H.C in Mayurbhanj district Bibhisan Behera, who was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Spl. Judge Vigilance, Baripada TR No.11/2018 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 PC Act,1988 for demanding and taking bribe from a staff of the said C.H.C for sending her E.L application along with service book to the C.D.M.O, Mayurbhanj for sanction of her E.L period of one year, was also convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Baripada, and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 4 years and fine of Rs 10,000.

Further, the convict was sent to jail custody to serve his sentence.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Bibhisan Behera following his conviction.

