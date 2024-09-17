Four arrested with 63 stolen LPG Cylinders in Balangir

Balangir: As many as four persons were arrested by the Puintala police in Balangir district on Tuesday with 63 stolen LPG Cylinders.

According to reports, police had started an investigation after 63 LPG Cylinders were stolen from Bharat Gas Go-down on September 13 and arrested the accused persons today.

The arrested persons have been identified as Premraj Purohit of Sahajbahal village under Deogaon police limits, Satyanarayan Nayak of Bubel village under Puintala police limits, Tunu Nanda of Randa village and Kshyamasagar Bhue of Indira Nagar Para under Balangir Town police limits.

All of them were forwarded to the court after their arrests, said sources.