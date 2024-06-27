Four armed miscreants arrested while planning for loot in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police today arrested as many as four armed miscreants while they were planning for loot in the State Capital City- Bhubaneswar.

Acting on a tip off, a team of cops conducted a raid on Baramunda Durga Puja field and arrested four miscreants, whom they identified as Siba Swain, Chinmay Swain, Rajesh Behera and Aman Satpathy.

Police also seized car, bikes, knives, play guns and iron rods from their possessions.

Sources at the police said that the accused persons, who have criminal background, had gathered along with their vehicles (4-5 bikes) and were planning to loot people near the Baramunda Petrol Pump.

As many as four cases are pending against Siba while 12 cases have been registered against Rajesh and Aman has 4 cases, said sources adding that the accused persons had planned for the loot while they were in jail.