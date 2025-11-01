Foundation stone for Odisha’s first SiCSem’s semiconductor unit worth Rs 2,067 cr laid in Bhubaneswar

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The foundation stone for Odisha’s first compound semiconductor project was laid at Infovalley in Jatni, Bhubaneswar, on Saturday.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Odisha IT Minister Mukesh Mahaling were present at the site, while Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw attended the ceremony through video conferencing.

The project is to be set up by SiCSem Private Limited. The company will invest Rs 2,067 crore in establishing the semiconductor manufacturing facility, which is expected to generate around 5,000 employment opportunities.

The project is a major step towards strengthening India’s semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem with the vision of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Digital India’. Semiconductors form the core components of electronic devices, including mobile phones and other digital equipment. They are vital for producing transistors, diodes, and integrated circuits, which are crucial to the electronics industry.

