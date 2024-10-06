Former Union Minister Srikant Jena demands special session of Odisha Assembly for new tax on mineral bearing lands

Bhubaneswar: Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Srikant Kumar Jena has demanded a special session of Odisha Assembly over new tax on mineral bearing lands as the Supreme Court rejected the cnetre’s review petition recently.

In a press release, Jena gave several suggestions to the Odisha government which include a special session of the State Legislative Assembly, crapping of Orissa Rural Infrastructure and Socio-Economic Development (ORISED) Act 2004 and introduce a fresh bill in the large interest of the State and its people.

“The Hon’ble Supreme Court in its landmark decision on 4th Oct 2024 has rejected the Union Government’s review petition upholding its own Judgment dated 25th July 2024 and 14th August 2024. The ruling of the SC allows minister bearing states to levy taxers and cess on mineral and mineral-bearing lands. This will undoubtedly bring much-needed economic relief to the Odisah, which has long struggled with poverty and underdevelopment,” Jena said in the press release.

In light of this, I call on the Odisha government to urgently act on the following:

Withdraw the petition on ORISED Act 2004 pending in the Supreme Court challenging Orissa High Court ruling of 2005. Scarp the ORISED Act of 2004 and introduce new bill in the Assembly. Call the special session of Assembly for a detailed discussion as this will be a road map for the socio-economic development of the State.

The New Bill can include several important provisions to better serve the interests of Odisha, which was completely ignored in the ORISED Act of 2004.

Fixing the Market Value of Minerals:

A committee of experts should be established to determine the market value of minerals. This committee must be chaired by a High Court Judge, to ensure transparency and fairness in the valuation process. The committee will assess the true market value based on quality, demand and location advantages, ensuring Odisha receives a fair share of the wealth from its mineral resources.

Remove the ceiling of 20% tax on mineral as was mentioned in ORISED Act 2004.

Bauxite & Chromite are in abundance in Odisha. The State should take the locational and qualitative advantage of these specifically located minerals in Odisha and fix cess at 505 of the marked value. Iron-Manganese-Coal: Cess should be increased to 30-40% of the marker value

50% of the collected Cess and taxes from the mineral and mineral bearing lands should be spent in that respective area and in those particular districts.

Implementing these changes will ensure that Odisha fully benefits from its rich mineral resources, the former Union Minster expected.

