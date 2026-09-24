Former senior clerk of Bhatli Tahasil Office convicted in bribery case and sent to jail

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Baragada: In a significant anti-corruption development, Odisha Vigilance has secured the conviction of one former Senior Clerk of Bhatli Tahasil Office in Baragada district in a bribery case.

Gobardhan Meher, the former Senior Clerk was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 PC Act, 1988 for demanding and taking a bribe Rs.5,000 from a farmer to release cheque in his favour towards drought compensation.

Today, he was convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Baragada and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of four year and fine.

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Further, the convict former Senior Clerk was sent to jail custody to serve his sentence.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for dismissal of Gobardhan Meher from service following his conviction.

Detailed report follows.