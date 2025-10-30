Former Section Officer convicted in bribery case, gets three years of rigorous imprisonment

Balangir: Kishore Chandra Kharsel, the former Section Officer of Agalpur Tahasil in Balangir district (retired) has been convicted in a Vigilance bribery case and awarded three years of rigorous imprisonment.

According to the Odisha Vigilance, Kharsel was charge-sheeted by the Vigilance department in a case vide Sambalpur Vigilance PS case No.14 dt.30.03.2022 U/s 7 PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 for demanding and taking bribe of Rs 35,000 from a Tractor owner to waive off entire penalty amount imposed on him towards illegal transportation by the said tractor and heaping of sand for his own use.

Today, he was convicted by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Balangir and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of three years and fine.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Kishore Chandra Kharsel following his conviction.

