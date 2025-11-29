Former secretary of Service Co-operative Society gets 3 years’ rigorous imprisonment

Advertisement

Bhadrak: Ramesh Chandra Sen, the former Secretary of Arnapal SCS (Service Co-operative Society) under BBCC Bank of Bhadrak Branch (retired) has been sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of three years.

Sen was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case U/s 13(2) r/w 13 (1)(c)(d) PC Act,1988/409/34 IPC, for misappropriation of Society funds by withdrawing from Savings Bank Deposit (Thrift) account of the SCS maintained in BBCC Bhadrak Branch and not taking it into account.

Today, he was convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Balasore and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and pay fine of Rs 50,000.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension Ramesh Chandra Sen following his conviction.

Detailed report follows.

