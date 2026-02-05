Former secretary of Paikasida Service Co-operative Society convicted in corruption case

Advertisement

Balasore: Former secretary of Paikasida Service Co-operative Society was convicted and was awarded three years of jail term and pay a fine of Rs 50,000.

The Special Judge, Vigilance, Balasore convicted Krutibash Behera has been in a corruption case and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of three years and pay fine of Rs 50,000.

Behera was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(c)(d) of PC Act,1988/409/468/471 IPC, for misappropriation of government funds by manufacturing false and fabricated documents and showing payment in the name of some beneficiaries under Paikasida Service Co-operative Society under BBCC Bank Ltd., Balasore during the KMS (Kharif Marketing Season) 2009-10.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Krutibash Behera following his conviction.

Detailed report follows.