Former school inspector Ganeswar Bhala convicted in Vigilance trap case

Bhubaneswar: Ganeswar Bhala, the former School Inspector (retired), Similiguda Block in Koraput district was convicted in a Vigilance trap case and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment.

Bhala, who was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 PC Act,1988 for demanding and accepting bribe from a teacher for drawl of his GPF temporary advance required for his sister’s marriage, was convicted by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and fine.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Ganeswar Bhala following his conviction.

Also Read: Asst Engineer Of Bhanjanagar Irrigation Division Arrested By Odisha Vigilance In DA Case