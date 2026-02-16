Former Sambalpur MLA Raseswari Panigrahi dies

Advertisement

Sambalpur: Former Sambalpur MLA Raseswari Panigrahi died this evening at her residence in Shanti Nagar locality of Sambalpur district. She was 79.

Panigrahi was undergoing treatment due to neurological complications. However, her condition worsened since last evening due to which she was not able to speak.

It is to be noted here that after completing her MBBS from Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Panigrahi joined government service in 1972 as a Gynaecology Specialist.

For her sincerity in public service, she went on to become an acclaimed gynaecologist not just in the Western Odisha, but also in neighbouring states like Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

Later, Panigrahi began her political career and represented Sambalpur constituency in the 2014 Odisha Legislative Assembly as Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA.

As the news of Raseswari Panigrahi’s death spread, people of different walks of life rushed to her residence to pay their last respect.

Meanwhile, several eminent personalities condoled over her death.

