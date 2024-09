Sambalpur: The former MLA of Sambalpur Ashwini Guru passed away on Sunday, said reliable reports in this regard. He died of a heart attack, said reports.

The former MLA was 71 years old. He died due to a cardiac arrest at 4:30 am today at his residence in Brajrajnagar. He was elected MLA on a Congress ticket from 1980- 1985.

He was the District president of Congress from 2017 to 2022. His death has cast a pal of gloom in the local area. Further detailed reports awaited.