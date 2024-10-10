Former Salepur MLA Prakash Behera resigns from BJD

Cuttack: Former Salepur MLA Prakash Chandra Behera has resigned from Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday. He resigned from the primary membership of BJD.

Behera has sent his resignation to BJD President and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Behera had unsuccessfully contested from Barabati-Cuttack constituency on a BJD ticket in 2024 Assembly elections.

Earlier, Behera had been elected to Odisha Assembly from Salipur seta in Cuttack on Congress ticket in 2014 and then he resigned from the Congress party and joined BJP ahead of 2019 Assembly elections in the state.