Former RI Gunanidhi Nayak convicted in bribery case, awarded rigorous imprisonment

Angul: Gunanidhi Nayak, the former Revenue Inspector (RI) of Kumurisinga Circle under Angul Tahasil was convicted in a bribery case and awarded rigorous imprisonment.

Nayak was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 PC Act,1988 for demanding and taking bribe from a complainant in order to send verification report of a mutation case.

Today, Special Judge, Vigilance, Angul convicted the former Revenue Inspector and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of two years and fine.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of the former Revenue Inspector (RI) of Kumurisinga Circle following his conviction.

