Former Revenue Inspector Gajendra Digal convicted in bribery case

Boudh: Former Revenue Inspector(RI) of Dahya Circle in Boudh district, Gajendra Digal convicted in bribery case and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and pay fine of Rs 20,000.

Digal who was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Berhampur Vigilance PS case No.11/2021 U/s 7 PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 for demanding and taking bribe Rs 15,000 from a complainant in order to demarcate his land.

Today, he was convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Phulbani and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and to pay fine of Rs 20,000.

Earlier, Digal was convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Phulbani on November 9, 2021 in a Trap case vide Berhampur Vigilance PS case No.54/2017 for demanding and taking bribe Rs 7,000 from a complainant to submit enquiry report in favour of the complainant for facilitating receipt of the RoR (Land patta) in respect of the land. Following his conviction, he was dismissed from service on 04.12.2021.

Arun Kumar Nayak, Ex-DSP, Vigilance, Berhampur Division, who is currently posted as Superintendent of Police (SP) Vigilance, Balasore Division had investigated the case and V.V. Ram Das, Special PP, Vigilance, Phulbani conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.

