Former Range Officer convicted in vigilance corruption case

Rourkela: Bharat Kumar Ghadei, the former Range Officer of Kuarmunda Forest Range, Panposh under DFO, Rourkela (retired) was convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Sundargarh in a corruption case.

Ghadei, who was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of PC Act,1988/201/202/213/217/120-B IPC, has been sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of two years and fine.

The Former Range Officer was convicted for making loss to the Government by releasing the seized forest produces in favour of the Forest offenders without registering any Forest cases against them in exchange of getting pecuniary gain from them.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Bharat Kumar Ghadei following his conviction.

