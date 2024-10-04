Former Post Master Sujit Kumar gets rigorous imprisonment for withdrawing money from office account

Keonjhar: The Ld. Special Judge for CBI case, Court in Bhubaneswar sentenced Sujit Kumar, the then Gramin Dak Sewak Branch Post Master (GDSBPM), Kathakata BO, Anandapur MDG, Keonjhar Division, Keonjhar to four years’ Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) with fine of Rs 85,000 in a case related to fraudulent withdrawals from postal SB Accounts.

The CBI had registered a case on 31.12.2015 on the basis of written complaint received from Superintended of Post Offices, Keonjhar Division against the then GDSBPM, Kathakata BO, Anandapur MDG, Keonjhar Division.

It was alleged that Sujit Kumar Patra, while working as then GDSBPM (Gramin Dak Sewak Branch Post Master) under Kathakata Branch Office, misappropriated public money by suppressing SB Deposits and through fraudulent withdrawals to the tune of Rs 5,23,227 from the SB Accounts of 28 account holders during the period from 30.03.2012 to 27.04.2015.

After investigation, chargesheet was filed against Sujit on 29.12.2016. The Court, after trial, held accused guilty and sentenced him accordingly.