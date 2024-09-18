Former post master of Kujanga sub-post office Sangram Keshari Behera gets rigorous imprisonment, check details

Bhubaneswar: The Special Judge for CBI Cases, Court No. I, Bhubaneswar, today sentenced accused Sangram Keshari Behera, ex-Post Master (Grade-I), Kujanga Sub-Post Office, under Jagatsinghpur HPO, Odisha to four years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI).

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 in a case related to fraudulent closure of and withdrawal of money from postal accounts.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a case on 17.09.2013 against Sangram Keshari Behera. It was alleged that accused during the period from 12.09.2011 to 28.08.2013, by abusing his official position, fraudulently misappropriated Govt. money from 4 Seniors Citizens Saving Scheme (SCSS) accounts to the tune of Rs 19,81,334 by forging signature of account holders without their knowledge.

Further, the accused fraudulently closed the said SCSS Accounts after withdrawing total amounts.

After investigation, chargesheet was filed on 28.03.2014 against the accused. The Court, after trial, found the accused guilty and sentenced him accordingly.

