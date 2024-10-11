Former Polsara MLA Niranjan Pradhan passes away at 65

Bhubaneswar: Former Polsara MLA and BJP leader Niranjan Pradhan passed away after suffering from illness for a longtime. He died while undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Thursday night. He was 65 years old at the time of his death. The political leaders of Odisha has mourned his death.

Niranjan was elected as MLA in 2004 and 2009 as BJD candidate. In 2019, he left BJD and joined opposition party BJP after the party did not sanction him ticket for election.

In the 2004 assembly election, Niranjan Pradhan won the election as an MLA from Kodala assembly constituency as a BJD candidate. Then in 2009, he contested and won the MLA seat from Polsara assembly constituency. But the party did not give him a ticket during the 2019 elections. Dissatisfied with this, he left BJD and joined BJP.

He started his political career in 1979

The MLA’s body will be kept in the Odisha assembly today. All party leaders and ministers will pay their last respects there.

Niranjan was born in Ghodapalana village of Polsara block. His father is Bali Pradhan and his mother Dharmi Devi. In 1967, she married Narmada Pradhan. His death has cast a pearl of gloom on his family.