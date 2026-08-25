Former PEO of Purena GP convicted in bribery case and sent to jail

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Baragada: In a significant anti-corruption development, Odisha Vigilance has secured the conviction of one former Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) of Purena Grama Panchayat (GP) in Baragada district, in a bribery case.

Chhabila Bariha, the former PEO was convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Baragada and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 4 years and to pay fine of Rs 20,000.

Bariha was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 PC Act,1988 for demanding and taking bribe Rs 7,000 from a beneficiary under PMAY-G (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin) to facilitate release of final instalment in his favour.

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Further, the convict was sent to jail custody to serve his sentence.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Chhabila Bariha following his conviction.

Detailed report follows.

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