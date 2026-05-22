Former Panchayat Secretary convicted in Vigilance corruption case

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Sundargarh: In a significant anti-corruption development, Odisha Vigilance has secured the conviction of former Panchayat Secretary of Jodakudar Grama Panchayat under Lathikata Block of Sundargarh in a corruption case.

Alexander Ekka, the former Panchayat Secretary who is now retired) was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(c) of PC Act,1988/409 IPC, for misappropriation of office cash and rice allotted to Jodakudar GP, was convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Sundargarh and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of two years and to pay fine Rs 20,000.

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Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Alexander Ekka following his conviction.

Detailed report follows.

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