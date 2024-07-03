Former Odisha MLA Aditya Madhi passes away, Odisha CM condoles

Bhubaneswar: Former Malkangiri MLA Aditya Madhi passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

The 50-year-old former legislator and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was undergoing treatment for chronic kidney disease, said sources adding that he even had undergone a kidney transplant two years ago.

Madhi had contested the Assembly election from Malkangiri but tasted defeat in 2009 and 2014. However, in 2019, he won from the same constituency by defeating Congress candidate Mala Madhi with a margin of 25,569 votes.

The saffron party, however, denied ticket to Madhi and had fielded Narsingh Madkami from Malkangiri Assembly constituency in the recently-concluded elections. Madkami also defeated Mala Madhi of Congress with a margin of 14890 votes.

Meanwhile, several politicians including Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep condolence over the Madhi’s death and prayed for his departed souls. He said that Madhi was a well known leader in Malkangiri and had played a major role in strengthening the party. The people of the area will always remember him for the developmental work he had done.

The CM also expressed his sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Also Read: President Appoints Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi Of Odisha As Chief Justice Of Jharkhand High Court