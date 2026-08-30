Former Odisha minister Dambaru Majhi passes away at 86 in Nabarangpur

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Nabarangpur : Senior Nabarangpur leader and former Odisha minister Dambaru Majhi died at the age of 86 on Sunday morning at around 5 AM while undergoing treatment in the ICU of Nabarangpur District Headquarters Hospital.

Majhi remained a politician in Nabarangpur for over many decades and had been elected to the Odisha Assembly from Dabugaon constituency in 1967, 1971 and 1985 and from Kodinga constituency in 1977 and 1980.

He had also been a minister in the state Cabinet serving under several ministries such as Agriculture and Cooperation, Works and Transport, Irrigation and Energy.

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Majhi had a long political life and had played role in fighting for the development issues related to Nabarangpur tribally dominated region.

After his passing away, District Planning Board Chairman Gouri Shankar Majhi along with other senior leaders and people reached the hospital to pay their last respects to the veteran leader.

His funeral would be held at his native village Chitrakut after taking the body there along with participation of other supporters and family members, official sources said.

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