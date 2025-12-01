Former Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal unveils KIIT-KISS founder Achyuta Samanta’s book “Mo Maa Mo Prerana”

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal on Monday unveiled Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT)-Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) founder Achyuta Samanta’s book “Mo Maa Mo Prerana” (My Mother, My Inspiration).

“Be a flower at the feet of your mother,” advised Professor Ganeshi Lal while unveiling the Samanta’s book. He said that he learned a lot about the mother after coming to Odisha.

Advertisement

The “Mo Maa Mo Prerana” is not just a book and but it is a concept deeply personal to Achyuta Samanta. The book is his hummable tribute to his mother, Neelimarani Samanta, who overcame immense hardship to raise her children after her husband’s sudden death and inspired Samanta’s social work and educational institutions.

Param Pujya Ram Narayan Das, Vishwamukti Editor Prof. Shashanka Chudamani, famous writer and columnist Umapada Bose and publisher Jivananda Misra were among many guests who were part of the event.