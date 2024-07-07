Former Odisha CM Naveen and Union Minster Dharmendra’s humble gestures during Puri Ratha Yatra win heart, Watch

Puri: Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minster Dharmendra Pradhan’s humble gestures during the world famous Ratha Yatra in Puri has won people’s hearts.

Naveen Patnaik, who is the President of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Leader of the Opposition in the State assembly, visited Puri to witness the Ratha Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings today.

In the meantime, Patnaik went close to the dias meant for the dignitaries and greeted President Droupadi Murmu, Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, Deputy CMs Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan who were on the dias.

With this humble gesture Patnaik won the hearts of people because there was a day whenever he visited Puri during Ratha Yatra as the Chief Minister of the State, he used to be on the dias and witness the grand festival. But as he is not in the power now, Patnaik preferred to be at the bottom of the dias and greet the dignitaries on dias.

However, on seeing the former CM, Union Minster Dharmendra Pradhan came down the dias and requested Patnaik to share the dias. The latter also agreed and went atop the dias and was offered a chair between the Governor and the Union Minster.

Both Naveen Patnaik and Dharmendra Pradhan may be political rivals, but cutting across party line, they showed humble gestures to each other which have impressed the people so much so that a video of the incident has gone viral now.

