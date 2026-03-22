Former Nabrangpur MLA, family ostracised over daughter’s inter-caste marriage

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Bhubaneswar: Former MLA Sadashiv Pradhani and his family has been ostracised and expelled from the Bhatara community following his decision to arrange his daughter’s marriage outside the caste.

The decision was taken during a community meeting held in Dhamanaguda village, Nabarangpur district, on Saturday.

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Members of the Akhila Bharatiya Bhatara Bikash Parisad (All India Bhatara Development Council) socially boycotted Pradhani and his family for around 12 years.

During this period, members of the Bhatra community will not participate in any social, cultural, or family events of Pradhani’s household, including occasions of joy or grief.

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