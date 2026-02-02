Former MP sr Congress leader Sushila Tiria passes away at 69; tributes pour in at Congress Bhawan

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Senior Congress leader and former Member of Parliament, Sushila Tiria passed away on Sunday evening while undergoing treatment at AIIMS. Her final rites will be conducted in Baripada.

Today, her mortal remains were brought to the Congress Bhawan. Senior Congress leaders paid their last respects by offering floral tributes to the veteran politician. A silent prayer was also observed near her mortal remains. Reportedly, she was admitted to AIIMS for health complications on 8th January and was in the ICU.

Sushila Tiria was a frontline leader, elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1986. She was also elected twice to the Lok Sabha from Mayurbhanj constituency in 1994 and 1996. She was a prominent tribal woman leader who dedicated her life to fighting for the rights and interests of the indigenous communities. She had also served as a long-time member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

Her demise has brought deep grief to her family and irreparable loss to the Congress party.

