former mlas meet naveen patnaik over pension issue

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Bhubaneswar: Former MLAs met Odisha Leader of Oppositions (LoP) and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik at his residence here today and discussed the pension issue.

Members of the Odisha Former MLAs’ Association held discussions with the Leader of the Opposition regarding various demands concerning pensions, allowances, and other benefits for former legislators.

The members apprised Naveen of the issues faced by former MLAs and their demands. The matter of pensions for former MLAs has been a topic of discussion in the state for the past few months. A bill passed in the Assembly in December 2025 had included provisions to increase the pensions and other allowances of former MLAs.

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However, following a controversy surrounding the move, the government withdrew the concerned bills in January 2026. Even now, the issue regarding the reconsideration of pensions and benefits for former MLAs remains under discussion.

A Joint Committee of Parliament, which visited Odisha in August, had also deliberated on matters concerning the salaries and allowances of sitting MLAs as well as the pensions and allowances of former MLAs. Consequently, the discussion between Naveen and the members of the Former MLAs’ Association holds significant importance.