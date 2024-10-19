Former MLA Utkal Keshari Parida passes away

By Abhilasha
Kendrapara: Former Odisha MLA from Kendrapara Utkal Keshari Parida passed away on Saturday morning. He was around 65 years old. He was quite unwell for past some days and was undergoing treatment.

He took his last breath at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, informed his family source.

Utkal Keshari Parida was elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly from Kendrapara on an Odisha Gana Parishad (OGP) ticket in the 2004 elections.

He started his political career in his college days. He was also the President of Salipur College Students’ Union 1980-81.

