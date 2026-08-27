Former Padampur MLA Satya Bhushan Sahu passed away at 73

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Bhubaneswar: Senior Congress leader and former Padampur MLA, Satya Bhusan Sahu, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 73. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar when he passed away.

Satya Bhushan Sahu was elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly three times as an MLA from Padmapur in 1980, 1985 and 2004. and represented the Odisha Legislative Assembly three times.

During his tenure in the Assembly, he held the important position of government chief whip.

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In his long political career, he played an active role in various public issues and development issues of the Padmapur region. His death has cast a shadow of grief in the over Padampur region as well as the entire political fraternity of Odisha.

Following his death, Sahu’s body was taken to the Assembly where Speaker Surama Padhy and members cutting across party lines paid their tributes.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das condoled Sahu’s death. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also expressed deep sorrow on Sahu’s demise and wrote in his X-handle, “I am deeply saddened to know about the demise of former MLA from Padmapur, Satya Bhushan Sahu. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family and pray to Lord Jagannath for the eternal peace of the departed soul”. Speaker Surma Padhi has also expressed deep condolences.

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