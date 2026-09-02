Former Medical Officer Dr. Kedarnath Pal gets rigorous imprisonment in bribery case

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Bhubaneswar: In a significant anti-corruption development, Odisha Vigilance has secured the conviction of one former Medical Officer of Madhyakhand Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Nayagada district in a bribery case.

Additional Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar today convicted Kedarnath Pal (retired) and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of three years and to pay fine of Rs 20,000.

Pal was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 PC Act,1988 *for demanding and taking bribe from a staffer of the said PHC for disbursement of HUDCO loan.

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Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of the former Medical Officer following his conviction.

Detailed report follows.