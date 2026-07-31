Former Managing Director of Betnoti LAMPCS arrested in financial misappropriation case

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Baripada: In a significant action against corruption and public fund diversion, Odisha Vigilance has today arrested Himanshu Das, former Managing Director of (LAMPCS) Ltd. of Betnoti in Mayurbhanj district for misappropriation of Society funds to the tune of Rs 40.94 Lakh. He is being forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Baripada.

The case relates to large-scale financial irregularities committed during the financial year 2017–18 at Betnoti LAMPCS Ltd.

While serving as the Managing Director, Himanshu Das collected substantial amounts from local loanee farmers towards repayment of agricultural and crop loans, member share capital contributions, application form fees and administrative charges.

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The former Managing Director also issued money receipts to the farmers acknowledging receipt of these payments. Instead of depositing the collected revenue into the society’s account, he deliberately omitted entering these transactions into the official Day Book of Betnoti LAMPCS, converting the funds for personal gain, and thereby misappropriated a total amount of Rs 40,94,306.

In this connection, Baleshwar Vigilance PS Case No.12 dt.30.07.2026 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1) (c) P.C. Act-1988/409 IPC has been registered against Himanshu Das, Ex-MD, Betnodi LAMPCS, Dist. Mayubhanj (dismissed from Govt. Service since 04.04.2022).

Investigation of the case is in progress.