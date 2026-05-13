Former Kantabanji MLA Haji Mahammad Ayub Khan dies, condolences pours-in

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Balangir: Former Kantabanji MLA and senior BJD leader Haji Mahammad Ayub Khan died at his residence this morning at the age of 78.

According to reports, Ayub Khan breathed his last at around 8 AM today following prolonged illness. His death has sent shock waves across Kantabanji. A huge crowd gathered at his residence to pay their homage to the deceased politician.

It is to be noted here that Ayub Khan had began his politcal career as ward member. He then became block chairman and contested the Assembly election as independent candidate. After wining the assemly election, he had joined BJD.

Meanwhile, leaders cutting party-lines mourned Ayub Khan’s death. Odisha Chief Minister, on his X handle, said “I am saddened to learn of the passing of senior leader and former Kantabanji MLA Ayub Khan. As an experienced people’s representative, he will always remain memorable. During this sorrowful time, I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members while praying for the eternal peace of his departed soul.”

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BJD president Naveen Patnaik also took to his X handle and said, “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ayub Khan, senior organizer of the Biju Janata Dal and former legislator from Kantabanji.”

“In his absence, the party has lost a skilled organizer and compassionate leader. The work he has done for the development of the region and the service of the people will forever immortalize him,” he added.

Patnaik further said, “In this hour of grief, after speaking with his son Dr. Amjad Alli Khan, I extended my deepest condolences to the entire family and prayed for the eternal peace of his departed soul.”

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