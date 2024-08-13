Former Kansa Maharaj dies, played the character in Bargarh Dhanujatra for 23 years

Bargarh: The former Kansa Maharaj has died and he played the character in Bargarh Dhanujatra for 23 years, said reports.

According to reports on Tuesday, Gopal Sahoo played the role of Kansa Maharaj in the Bargarh Dhanujatra. He was 70-years-old when he passed away. Gopal was being treated at a private hospital where he breathed his last.

The Dhanu Jatra is the world’s largest open air theatre. The Dhanu Jatra concludes with Kansa Badha by Lord Krishna.