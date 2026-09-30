Former Kaniha Revenue Inspector Hadibandhu Pattanayak convicted in bribery case

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Anugola: In a significant anti-corruption development, Odisha Vigilance has secured the conviction of one Former Revenue Inspector (RI) of Kaniha in Anugola district in a bribery case.

Hadibandhu Pattanayak, the former RI of Kaniha (now retired) was convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Anugola and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and to pay fine of Rs 10,000.

Pattanayak was chargesheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 PC Act,1988 *for demanding and taking bribe from an applicant for submitting favourable reports in mutation cases*,

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Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Hadibandhu Pattanayak following his conviction.

Detailed report follows.