Former Junior Engineer convicted in vigilance corruption case

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Sundargarh: In a significant anti-corruption development, Odisha Vigilance has secured the conviction of one former Junior Engineer (JE) of Balisankara Block in Sundargarh district in a corruption case.

The former Junior Engineer has been identified as Anup Kumar Das. He has retired from services. Das was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(c)(d) of PC Act,1988/409/477-A/34 IPC for misappropriating Government fund by showing excess work towards excavation of pond under Employment Assurance Scheme (EAS), and forging the signatures/LTI’s of the labourers on the muster rolls.

He was convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Sundargarh and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and fine.

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Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Anup Kumar Das following his conviction.

Detailed report follows.

Also Read: 2 Engineers Convicted In Vigilance Corruption Case