Former Junior Engineer Chita Ranjana Parida awarded rigorous imprisonment

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Nayagada: In a significant anti-corruption development, Odisha Vigilance has secured the conviction of one former Junior Engineer (JE) of Odagaon Block in Nayagada district in a bribery case.

Chita Ranjana Parida, the former Junior Engineer (JE), Odagaon Block was convicted by Additional Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of three years and fine.

Parida was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 PC Act,1988 *for demanding and taking bribe Rs 50,000 from a Contractor for clearing final bill in connection with construction of CC road executed by him.

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Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Chita Ranjana Parida following his conviction.

Detailed report follows.

Also Read: Odisha Vigilance Arrests Former Secretary Of Tusura PACS