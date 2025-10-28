Former Junior Clerk Laxmidhar Swain convicted in bribery case, gets 2 years rigorous imprisonment

Jajpur: Laxmidhar Swain, the former Junior Clerk of the office of Collectorate in Jajpur district (retired), has been convicted in bribery case and awarded two years of rigorous imprisonment.

Swain was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 PC Act, 1988 for demanding and taking bribe from a complainant for issuance of registration certificate under Society Act,1960.

Today, he was convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Cuttack and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and fine.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Laxmidhar Swain following his conviction.

