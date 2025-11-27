Former Junior Accountant gets three years of jail term in bribery case

Bhawanipatna: Ajit Kumar Mishra, the former Junior Accountant (retired) of office of the Bhawanipatna Electrical Sub-Division (SDO), has been awarded three years of jail term in bribery case.

According to the vigilance department, Mishra was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Koraput Vig. PS case No.27 dt.02.10.2019 U/s 7 PC (Amendment) Act,2018 for demanding and taking bribe Rs 5,000 from a consumer in order to reduce his electric bill amount.

Today, he was convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhawanipatna and sentenced to undergo simple imprisonment for a period of 3 years and to pay fine of Rs 20,000.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Ajit Kumar Mishra following his conviction.

