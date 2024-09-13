Former Jharsuguda Sub-Collector convicted in DA case, gets rigorous imprisonment

Bhubaneswar: Former Jharsuguda Sub-Collector (now retired) Pradeep Kumar Barik was convicted in a disproportionate assets (DA) case and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment by a court today.

The Special Judge, Special Court, Bhubaneswar convicted Barik who was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Spl. Judge, Spl. Court, Bhubaneswar TR No.02/2019 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) PC Act,1988/109 IPC for possession of disproportionate assets.

Apart from convicting the former Jharsuguda Sub-Collector, the court sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and fined him Rs 1 Lakh.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Pradeep Kumar Barik following his conviction.

Detailed report follows.

