Former Jharsuguda DHH Doctor sent to jail after conviction in bribery case

Advertisement

Jharsuguda: In a significant anti-corruption development, Odisha Vigilance has secured the conviction of one former Senior Surgery Specialist of Jharsuguda District Headquarters Hospital in a bribery case.

Dr. Debendranath Nayak, the former Senior Surgery Specialist of District Headquarters Hospital was convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Sambalpur and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 4 years and fine.

Nayak was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 PC Act,1988 for demanding and taking bribe from a complainant for conducting hydrocele operation of his cousin.

Advertisement

Further, the convict, Dr. Debendranath Nayak was sent to jail custody to serve his sentence.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Dr. Debendranath Nayak following his conviction.

Detailed report follows.

Also Read: Former ARI Sentenced To Undergo Rigorous Imprisonment