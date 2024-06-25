Former Jajpur MLA Pranab Prakash Das says, ‘will return quarters the way I had taken it’

Bhubaneswar: The former Jajpur MLA Pranab Prakash Das has said that he shall return the quarters the way he had taken it, he said on Tuesday.

Pranab Prakash Das clarified the issue relating to his government quarters. BJD organizational secretary Pranab Prakash said that the government quarters shall be in his possession till the July 15.

There is a rule that due to the change of the government the quarters needs to be returned. “Being the secretary of the BJD organization, many workers used to come to my house,” Bobby Das said.

Temporary extensions and constructions were made for their convenience he added . Pranab Prakash Das said that before returning the house, the extension parts shall be broken. He further added that he shall return the house the way he had acquired it.

Also Read: Laccmi bus service in Odisha should continue say beneficiaries