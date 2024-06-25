Former Jajpur MLA Pranab Prakash Das says, ‘will return quarters the way I had taken it’

Odisha
By Sudeshna Panda 0
Pranab Prakash Das

Bhubaneswar:  The former Jajpur MLA Pranab Prakash Das has said that he shall return the quarters the way he had taken it, he said on Tuesday.

Pranab Prakash Das clarified the issue relating to his government quarters. BJD organizational secretary Pranab Prakash said that the government quarters shall be in his possession till the July 15.

There is a rule that due to the change of the government the quarters needs to be returned. “Being the secretary of the BJD organization, many workers used to come to my house,” Bobby Das said.

Temporary extensions and constructions were made for their convenience he added . Pranab Prakash Das said that before returning the house, the extension parts shall be broken. He further added that he shall return the house the way he had acquired it.

Also Read: Laccmi bus service in Odisha should continue say beneficiaries

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Sudeshna Panda 9375 news 58 comments

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.